Poll: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 5 points in Texas

Joe Biden has a five-point lead over President Donald Trump in Texas, according to a poll released Sunday.

A University Of Texas at Tyler-Dallas Morning News poll found Biden with a lead outside the margin of error – 46 to 41.

“While President Trump has and still enjoys near universal approval from Republicans, and overwhelming disfavor from Democrats, he has lost considerable ground among the folks in the middle, who may ultimately decide who wins Texas in November,” UT Tyler Professor Kenneth Bryant, Jr. told the DMN.

Biden and Trump both win 87 percent of their respective party’s voters, but independents favor Biden 44 to 25. 20 percent of independents say they’re still undecided.

A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won a general election in Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Texas Democrats are urging the Biden campaign to spend money in the state.

“Back in January, in the frozen fields of Iowa, I said that Joe Biden could assemble a winning coalition in Texas. Now, Texas is a battleground state and, if we all get involved, we will win Texas and change the nation,” said U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas).

For now, the Biden campaign has been non-committal about running a serious campaign in Texas. The state has numerous media markets, making it expensive to go on the air and run ads.

The poll surveyed 1,909 registered voters, had a margin of error of (+/-) 2.24 percentage points and was conducted June 29 through July 7.