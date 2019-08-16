Police: Woman raped after Dallas couple taken from bed at gunpoint, forced to take money from ATM

article

Dallas police are searching for two men involved in an aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault.

Investigators say the suspects used an open balcony door to enter an apartment on Bolivar Dr. early Wednesday morning.

They pulled a man and woman out of their bed at gunpoint, then drove them to an ATM and forced them to withdraw cash.

The male victim fought with the younger suspect, and was shot in the hip.

The suspects then drove off with the woman they kidnapped.

Police say they raped her and left her several miles from her home.

"Anytime violence happens to anybody, it's tragic, but when we're sleeping in our bed at 1 a.m. in the morning, we feel like we're safe," DPD Major Danny Williams said.

Police have identified one of the suspects as a 16-year-old, and have a warrant for his arrest.

The other suspect has not been identified.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be physically okay.