Police will not pursue charges in accidental shooting of Dallas 5-year-old boy

Dallas police are not pursuing charges in connection to the accidental shooting of a 5-year-old boy.

It's been a week since the child and his 11-year-old brother found a loaded gun inside an East Oak Cliff home.

Investigators found the boys were playing with the gun when it went off.

A bullet grazed the younger child's back.

He was treated at a hospital.

Police say the gun was hidden in a part of the home that did not meet the criteria to file criminal charges.