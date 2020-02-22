Police will not pursue charges in accidental shooting of Dallas 5-year-old boy
DALLAS - Dallas police are not pursuing charges in connection to the accidental shooting of a 5-year-old boy.
It's been a week since the child and his 11-year-old brother found a loaded gun inside an East Oak Cliff home.
Investigators found the boys were playing with the gun when it went off.
A bullet grazed the younger child's back.
He was treated at a hospital.
Police say the gun was hidden in a part of the home that did not meet the criteria to file criminal charges.