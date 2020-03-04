Police trying to find bank robber who shot a North Richland Hills officer 17 years ago

article

Police in North Richland Hills are asking for help solving a 17-year-old cold case.

In March of 2003, a man robbed a bank in Watauga. As he drove through North Richland Hills, Officer Jeff Garner tried to pull him over for speeding.

The bank robber shot the officer and drove away. Officer Garner recovered but the man who shot him was never caught.

Police on Tuesday released a rendering of what the suspect may have looked like in 2003. They said the image is based on DNA obtained in the case.

“Our team and Captain Garner still hold out hope that the answer to the case is out there. We remember this day, and stand with Jeff as we still search for the answer. Who shot Jeff Garner?” the police department said on Facebook.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the North Richland Hill Police Department.

There is a reward of up to $13,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.