A man was killed when his SUV rear-ended an 18-wheeler in north Dallas Monday night.

Police said the man was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on the Central Expressway near Park Lane around 10:30 p.m.

He lost control, rolled over several times and ran into the back of the truck.

The man in his 40s died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

No one else was hurt.