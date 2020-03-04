Police slowly chase woman with small child in SUV to Rockwall day care

article

Rowlett police were involved in a very slow-speed chase Wednesday with a woman who had her young child in the vehicle.

Video from SKY 4 showed multiple police vehicles following the gray or dark-colored SUV on eastbound Highway 66 into Rockwall. It was riding on its rims and going about 15 mph.

The driver finally pulled off the highway and stopped in the Children's Park North daycare parking lot on Rusk Street in Rockwall.

Detective Cruz Hernandez with the Rowlett Police Department said officers got a call about a domestic incident in their city just before noon. They found a woman who had gotten into an argument with her family.

She allegedly put her 3-year-old child in the vehicle without strapping him in and took off.

The officers were concerned for the child’s safety so they started cautiously following her. Police from the nearby city of Garland helped spike three of her four tires.

After stopping in the day care portico, officers pulled the woman from the SUV and restrained her. She was placed in the back of an ambulance.

Her child appeared to be safe with officers.

The daycare was placed on lockdown because of the police activity.