Police searching for two suspects after road rage shooting in Richardson

article

Richardson police are searching for two suspects in connection with a road rage shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called out just before 3:30 p.m. for a shooting reported in the 1600 block of the northeast frontage road of U.S. 75 at E. Collins Blvd.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to survive.

Investigators found that the victim was shot following an altercation between him and the driver and passenger in another vehicle.

No further details have been released about what led up to the shooting.

After the shooting, the two other people involved fled the scene. They may be in an olive colored, small 4-door sedan with possible passenger side damage.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Richardson police at 972-744-4800.