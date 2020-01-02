Police searching for suspect who shot and killed grandmother inside her home

A church community is coming together to comfort each other after 78-year-old Owena McHenry was killed inside her home in southeast Houston.

Norris Chapel United Methodist Church began in song and prayer.

"She was the kindest person. Her spirit will be missed," Pastor Vastine Watson told FOX 26 wiping his tears.

McHenry was part of the church choir and seniors group, a pillar who exemplified kindness and service. Watson says she also volunteered to clean the church and gave rides to service to those without transportation.

Watson adds he had just spoken with McHenry at a church dinner on Sunday.

"I sat at the same table with her, as a matter of fact," he recalled. He went on to say McHenry talked about her family and medical issues. He says she gave no indication that she feared for her life.

"We would have done everything we could to protect her if we knew something like that was possible," Waston stated.

On New Years Day, Houston Police say the shooter possibly entered McHenry's southeast Houston home through a side door and shot her in the head in her bedroom. McHenry is believed to have lived alone.

They believe that same person or group shot at her home multiple times earlier that same day.

"We believe that possibly the same shooter may have returned this past evening to finish what he started," Detective Mike Arrington told reporters.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators say McHenry's daughter and grandson arrived at the home and found her body.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).