2026 Cowtown Marathon results: Top finishers, highlights from North Texas' largest race

The Brief Over 29,000 runners participated in the 48th Cowtown Marathon weekend to set a new registration record for the North Texas event. Fort Worth runner McKale Montgomery made history as the first woman to win the ultra-marathon first overall by beating all male competitors. Proceeds from the weekend funded grants for over 5,400 children in 2026 to provide running shoes and race entries through the C.A.L.F. Program.



More than 29,000 runners from across the nation, as well as nine countries, took part in the 48th running of The Cowtown Marathon this weekend. The registration numbers set a registration record for the two-day Fort Worth marathon, billed as the largest multi-event road race in North Texas.

Record-breaking participation in Fort Worth

The Cowtown Marathon is a recognized Boston Marathon qualifying race. The sold-out event featured a slate of certified races for Saturday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 1.

The races include:

5K race

10K race

Half-marathon

Marathon

Ultra-marathon

First woman ultra-marathon winner at Cowtown Marathon

A historic finish highlighted Sunday’s ultra-marathon, as McKale Montgomery of Fort Worth became the first woman in the 18-year history of the ultra-marathon race to win first overall. Montgomery finished in 3 hours, 33 minutes, 11 seconds, ahead of all male competitors.

43-year-old Dustin Darakhshan of Richardson, Texas, was the first male finisher with a time of 3:34:02.

Half-marathon results

In the half-marathon, Arlington, Texas, resident Sergio Men won the men’s race in 1:07:02. As another North Texas resident, 22-year-old Casey Novelo of Bedford, Texas, was second in 1:08:53, and 25-year-old Maxwell Murphy of Fort Worth, placed third in 1:10:03.

In the women's half-marathon, Plano resident Jennifer Pope led the all women with 1:19:42. Followed by Allen, Texas resident Katlyn Phillips finished second with a time of 1:22:20 and in third was Denton resident Megan Williamson, just 20 seconds after Phillips, with a time of 1:22:40.

Marathon results

Dallas' very own Matt Campbell had the best running time for the marathon, completing the race in 2:37:22. Brian Carroll of San Angelo, Texas placed second with a time of 2:39:06, followed by Albert Marban of Dallas, who finished third with 2:39:38.

For the women, the best marathon time recorded came from Sadie Smith of Kirkwood, Missouri. Smith recorded a time of 2:59:37 to capture the women's marathon title. Morgan Mengini of Austin, Texas, placed second with a time of 3:07:50. Kayla Straub, a runner from Newton, Kansas took third place with 3:13:47.

Cowtown Marathon's Saturday race results

The Cowtown Marathon events on Saturday included the 10K, adult 5K and kids 5K races.

10k, 5k results

Zachary Smith of Rhome, Texas, won the men’s 10K in 35:43.8. While Jessica Smith of Trophy Club, Texas, was the top finisher in the women's 10k category with a time of 39:15.1.

In the adult 5K, Glen Shumaker from Boulder, Colorado, won the men’s race in 16:48.4, as Kaitlin Walker of Fort Worth led all women with a time of 18:17.6.

Kid's race

Flower Mound, Texas teen Greyson Potter alongside Fort Worth teen Stella Simpson were the top finishers in the boys and girls divisions of the kids 5K.

2027 Cowtown Marathon dates

Next year’s Cowtown marathon weekend is scheduled for Feb. 26–28, 2027.

Community impact

Marathon officials state that proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Activities for Life and Fitness (C.A.L.F.) Program, which promotes health and fitness education in North Texas schools. Race organizers said the program awarded grants in 2026 to more than 5,400 children to help cover race entry fees and running shoes. Since its founding in 2009, the initiative has served more than 65,000 children.