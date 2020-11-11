Missing sisters in northwest Dallas are safe, police say

article

Dallas police said they have located two little girls who disappeared overnight.

Sisters Robbie and Annie Williams were reported missing around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after their mother noticed they were not in their apartment at The Residence at North Dallas Apartments on Midway Road, which is in northwest Dallas.

Video from SKY 4 showed officers searching for the girls, ages 8 and 10 years old, in a park across the street from the apartment complex.

Police did not release any information about what happened to the 8 and 10-year-old girls but said they are now safe.

There's no word on where they were found.