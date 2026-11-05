Police recover stolen cryptocurrency, return $20K to Plano resident

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The Brief Plano police recovered and returned $20,000 in stolen cryptocurrency to a local resident following an international investigation. The case marks the first cryptocurrency seizure completed by a Collin County municipal agency without federal assistance. Authorities have not disclosed who stole the funds or whether any suspects face criminal charges.



Police detectives helped to return $20,000 in stolen cryptocurrency to a Plano resident.

What we know:

Detectives with the Plano Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit recently traced the stolen digital assets through a complex network of transactions.

Their extensive investigation extended across international borders. But thankfully, they were able to seize and return a portion of the stolen funds to the victim.

What we don't know:

The department did not disclose any information about who stole the funds or whether they face any criminal charges.

What they're saying:

"Cryptocurrency crimes are designed to move money quickly and make it difficult to follow," said Det. A. Jones. "This case demonstrates that persistence, technical skill, and strong investigative work can put victims’ money back in their hands."

Dig deeper:

Plano police said the successful recovery of digital funds is rare.

This case is also the first cryptocurrency seizure by a municipal law enforcement agency in Collin County without the assistance of a federal agency.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a cryptocurrency-related fraud or scam should report it to the FBI immediately at www.IC3.gov.

Police also urged residents to be cautious when taking financial advice from anyone they have just met online.