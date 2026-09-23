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Police pull unconscious man out of Far North Dallas creek

By
Far North Dallas
Published September 23, 2026 7:34 AM CDT
Published September 23, 2026 7:34 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Dallas police rescued an unconscious man from a creek behind a Far North Dallas apartment complex late Tuesday night.
    • Officers performed CPR and used a defibrillator to restore his pulse before emergency responders transported him to the hospital.
    • It remains unknown how the man ended up in the water, and authorities have not yet released his identity.

DALLAS - Dallas police rescued a man from a creek overnight in Far North Dallas.

What we know:

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Spring Valley and Preston roads around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They found a man unconscious in a creek behind the complex. After pulling him out of the water, the officers started CPR and used a defibrillator on him.

The man eventually regained a pulse and was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how the man ended up in the water. 

No details about his identity were released. 

The Source: The information in this story comes from Dallas police officers at the rescue scene.

Far North DallasCrime and Public Safety