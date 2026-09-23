Police pull unconscious man out of Far North Dallas creek
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DALLAS - Dallas police rescued a man from a creek overnight in Far North Dallas.
What we know:
Officers were called to an apartment complex near Spring Valley and Preston roads around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
They found a man unconscious in a creek behind the complex. After pulling him out of the water, the officers started CPR and used a defibrillator on him.
The man eventually regained a pulse and was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
It’s not yet clear how the man ended up in the water.
No details about his identity were released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Dallas police officers at the rescue scene.