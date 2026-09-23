Police pull unconscious man out of Far North Dallas creek

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The Brief Dallas police rescued an unconscious man from a creek behind a Far North Dallas apartment complex late Tuesday night. Officers performed CPR and used a defibrillator to restore his pulse before emergency responders transported him to the hospital. It remains unknown how the man ended up in the water, and authorities have not yet released his identity.



Dallas police rescued a man from a creek overnight in Far North Dallas.

What we know:

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Spring Valley and Preston roads around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They found a man unconscious in a creek behind the complex. After pulling him out of the water, the officers started CPR and used a defibrillator on him.

The man eventually regained a pulse and was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how the man ended up in the water.

No details about his identity were released.