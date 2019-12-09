Police need help finding Fort Worth homicide suspect

article

Fort Worth police are hoping someone recognizes the man seen with a homicide victim just before he was found dead.

Raymond Castillo, 36, was found dead at the Post Oak Apartments near Post Oak and Trinity Boulevard on Nov. 22.

Police found surveillance video that shows Castillo with another man shortly before his death.

The suspect seen in the video is described as a black male with a medium build who is about 20 to 25 years old. At the time he was wearing a black or dark-colored shirt with a gold emblem or writing on the front.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the homicide should contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.