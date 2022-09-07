Memphis shooting spree: Suspect who posted videos of attacks on social media in custody, police say

Police in Memphis, Tennessee , were looking for a 19-year-old man allegedly connected to a string of shootings recorded on Facebook in the city Wednesday.

The Memphis Police Department released an image of the suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, and said he was driving with a red dealer tag and busted rear window. The vehicle was described as a Nissan or Infiniti.

At approximately 9:20 P.M. local time, Fox 13 reported that Kelly was arrested by police.

At least two shootings were reported as of 7 p.m. local time, Fox 13 reported. One occurred at a BP gas station, and a woman was injured during another, Fox 13 reported.

The Memphis Police Department released an image of a suspect it says is linked to a series of shootings in the city. (Memphis Police Department)

One Twitter user posted a clip of the suspect's Facebook live which shows him entering a store and shooting at a nearby customer.

WARNING: THE VIDEO IN THIS LINK CONTAINS GRAPHIC FOOTAGE AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME.

"So a random guy in Memphis is going around just shooting & killing random people on his Facebook live, happening right now, Memphis stay safe," the Twitter user wrote.

Anyone with information on these incidents should call 911 immediately.

This story will be updated shortly.