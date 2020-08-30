Police: Man who recently got out of jail accused of shooting in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police said a man who just got out of jail shot a man Saturday night during an argument over a woman.

The shooting happened just after 10:45 p.m., at a business on Main Street, on the city's north side.

An off-duty officer working at a nearby business called it in, and responding officers found that the victim was only grazed by the bullet and is expected to recover.

Officers caught the shooter at nearby business, and police said he had recently gotten out of jail.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and police did not say what he was previously in jail for.