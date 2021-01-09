Police: Man wanted for murdering ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles commits suicide in North Texas

article

Irving police say a 46-year-old man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles, California, killed himself after coming to North Texas to visit his family.

Herbert Nixon Flores was being tracked by the FBI Fugitive Task Force from Los Angeles, and the Irving Police Department was notified after it was found he could be visiting family in Irving.

Flores, who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend "in the presence of their young child" on Wednesday, was tracked down to a location in Arlington.

Officers were monitoring his location, and he was seen getting into a vehicle was started heading towards Dallas.

Dallas PD assisted with air and ground units, and marked police vehicles tracked down Flores.

Once Flores realized he was being followed, police said he got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

According to police, Flores then shot himself as more police vehicles approached him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released, and police are continuing to investigate.