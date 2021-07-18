Police: Man shot while trying to buy used car at Fort Worth apartment complex overnight

article

A man was shot early Sunday morning while trying to buy a used car, according to Fort Worth police.

The shooting happened just before 2:45 a.m., near an apartment complex north of I-30, just west of Loop 820.

The shooter met the victim at his apartment complex, then asked him if he had the money to buy the car.

When the victim said he did, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him, police said.

The shooter took the money and drove away.

The bullet grazed the victim’s head, and he was taken to a hospital in fair condition.