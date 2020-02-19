Police: Man fatally shot by security guard at Dallas apartments

article

A security guard shot and killed a man late Tuesday outside a Dallas apartment complex.

It happened before 9 p.m. at a complex on Monmouth Lane near Arcadia Park in West Oak Cliff.

Dallas police haven’t released any details about what led up to the shooting. It’s not clear who the guard shot or why.

Police have only said they are investigating the death of a man in front of an apartment building.

There have been no arrests.