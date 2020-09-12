Police: Man charged with murder after admitting to fatal shooting in Northwest Dallas

article

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of a fatal shooting in Northwest Dallas overnight Friday.

The shooting happened just before 1:40 a.m., when Dallas PD officers were called about a shooting in the 3000 block of W. Northwest Highway.

Responding officers found 26-year-old Jose D. Alcacio Rubio’s body with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were told by witnesses that there had been a fight involving several people, and that Hector Manuel Ledezma opened fire, killing Rubio.

Police said Ledesma fled, but was taken into custody at a nearby business.

He was taken for questioning, and police said he admitted to shooting Rubio. Ledesma was taken to the Dallas County Jail, and charged with murder.