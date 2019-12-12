Police looking into murder suspect’s past in North Texas

article

A man who is accused of killing two women in California may have also committed crimes in North Texas.

Police in Burbank, California recently arrested 64-year-old Horace Vaultz, Jr. for two cold case murders.

In 1981, he allegedly bound, sexually assaulted and then strangled a 20-year-old mother in San Bernardino County.

Then in 1986, he’s accused of killing a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car in Burbank. She too was bound, sexually assaulted and strangled.

While Vaultz awaits a death penalty trial, investigators are reaching out to all the communities he’s had ties to over the years.

Records show Vaultz lived in the Denton County city of Justin and may have been in Fort Worth after 2012.

Anyone who recognizes him or had interactions with him in North Texas is encouraged to call Det. Aaron Kay at 818-238-3243.

