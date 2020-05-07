Police looking for Mesquite shooting suspect

article

Mesquite police are asking for help tracking down a shooting suspect.

Officers responded to a call about gunfire this past Thursday on East Point Drive, which is in a neighborhood near Motley Drive and the Interstate 30 frontage road.

Police said 26-year-old Dalton Hairston shot another person there and took off.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Tipsters should call 1-877-373-8477 or email dbarrett@mesquitepolice.org.

The victim survived his injuries, police said.