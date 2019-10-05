Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Carrollton

Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Carrollton Saturday afternoon.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, the shooting happened at the RaceTrac located at 1716 W. Frankford Road.

Few details have been released at this time, but police say a man was fatally shot by at least one officer.

No officers were injured.

Information on what led up to the shooting has not yet been released, but police are still on scene continuing their investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.