Police investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Saturday morning.
The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m., along Webb Chapel Extension, near Timberline Drive.
Officers are on scene investigating. Witnesses said a vehicle went over a curb as the driver tried to avoid hitting another vehicle, and that vehicle struck a man who was walking along the sidewalk.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
No further details have been released at this time.