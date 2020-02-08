Police investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Dallas

article

Dallas police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m., along Webb Chapel Extension, near Timberline Drive.

Officers are on scene investigating. Witnesses said a vehicle went over a curb as the driver tried to avoid hitting another vehicle, and that vehicle struck a man who was walking along the sidewalk.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.