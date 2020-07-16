Police investigating drowning of 2-year-old boy in Wylie

article

Wylie police are investigating the drowning of a 2-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m., when authorities were called to a home in the 400 block of Cedar Ridge Dr.

Officers and fire personnel responded to find someone giving CPR to 2-year-old Ezra Tolbert.

Authorities continued life saving measures, before taking Tolbert to Medical City Dallas, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators determined several people were “intermittingly” swimming in the pool, when Tolbert was found face down in the water.

This drowning is continuing to be investigated by Wylie PD and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.