Police investigating after woman found fatally shot in Duncanville apartment

Duncanville police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in an apartment Saturday morning.

Police say that just after 11:15 a.m., they got a call about an unconscious person at the Bella Ruscello Apartments off Highway 67.

Responding officers found a female who was shot to death in one of the apartments.

Police say they do not have any information on a suspect at this time, and are continuing their investigation.