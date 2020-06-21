Police investigating after man fatally shot at Dallas car wash

article

Police are working to find the person who fatally shot a man who was sitting in a vehicle at a Dallas car wash Saturday night.

Dallas PD was made aware of the shooting just after 8 p.m., when a man in a blue Ford Mustang drove to the Methodist Central Hospital Emergency entrance and said his friend had just been shot.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was later pronounced dead.

The man who drove him to the hospital said the shooting happened at a car wash near Justin Street and Davis Street.

He said the victim was sitting in his vehicle, when the shooter walked up and shot through the open driver’s side window.

The shooter then fled on foot.

Police are continuing their investigation, and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or email guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case.