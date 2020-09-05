Police investigating after man critically injured in shooting outside Dallas strip club

article

Dallas police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m., when someone heard shots fired outside the gentlemen’s club, Zona Rosa Cabaret, located on Regal Row, near Stemmons Freeway.

Officers reportedly found a man with gunshot wounds in the club’s parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said surveillance video showed several people rob the victim, before shooting him, and then fleeing in an SUV.

The investigation into this shooting is continuing.