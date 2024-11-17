Police investigate fatal shooting in North Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday, Nov. 11 just after 2:30 a.m.

It happened on North Main Street near the Fort Worth Meacham International Airport.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot in the upper body. Medical personnel tried to resuscitate the person, but the person died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identity of the victim and the official manner and cause of death.

The Source Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.



