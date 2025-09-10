Police investigate beheading at Dallas motel

The Brief Dallas police responded to a reported stabbing at a motel on Samuell Blvd. in Old East Dallas. At least 15 police vehicles were on the scene. No information about the victim has been released as this is a developing story.



Dallas police were called to the 3400 block of Samuell Blvd. for a report of a stabbing around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Dallas Motel Beheading

What we know:

It happened at the Downtown Suites motel, just off of I-30, near the Tenison Golf Course.

At least 15 police vehicles are on the scene.

A partition has been put up to block a body found on the sidewalk of the motel.

A second crime scene possibly related to the motel beheading at the Downtown Suites motel.

According to police, the investigation revealed the suspect cut the victim with an "edged weapon" several times. Reports from the scene suggest the person was beheaded.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

There is crime scene tape at the Beer Mart Express just down the street. According to the owner of the store, it was not open yet, and an officer arrested the suspect in front of the store as he was walking along the sidewalk.

What we don't know:

No information about the victim or a suspect has been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh the story for the latest version.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Cody Clark, #10506, at 214-671-3584 or cody.clark@dallaspolice.gov .