Police identify victim killed in Saturday morning Dallas shooting on Crest Hill Road

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The Brief One man was killed and another was hospitalized following an early Saturday morning shooting on Crest Hill Road in Dallas. Officers found both victims at the scene, where 35-year-old Everardo Suarez was pronounced dead and the second man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Dallas police have not yet identified a suspect or motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.



One man was killed and another was hospitalized early Saturday morning in a shooting, police said.

Fatal Dallas shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at 2:26 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Crest Hill Road, which is east of Fair Park.

Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the scene and pronounced one of the victims, identified as 35-year-old Everardo Suarez, dead.

The second man was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Authorities said the motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

What you can do:

Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective D. Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or via email at david.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov.