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Police identify victim killed in Saturday morning Dallas shooting on Crest Hill Road

By
FOX Local
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 20, 2026 12:29 PM CDT
Published September 20, 2026 12:29 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • One man was killed and another was hospitalized following an early Saturday morning shooting on Crest Hill Road in Dallas.
    • Officers found both victims at the scene, where 35-year-old Everardo Suarez was pronounced dead and the second man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
    • Dallas police have not yet identified a suspect or motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.

DALLAS - One man was killed and another was hospitalized early Saturday morning in a shooting, police said.

Fatal Dallas shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at 2:26 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Crest Hill Road, which is east of Fair Park.

Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the scene and pronounced one of the victims, identified as 35-year-old Everardo Suarez, dead.

The second man was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Authorities said the motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. 

What you can do:

Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective D. Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or via email at david.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

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