Police identify victim killed in Saturday morning Dallas shooting on Crest Hill Road
DALLAS - One man was killed and another was hospitalized early Saturday morning in a shooting, police said.
Fatal Dallas shooting
What we know:
Dallas Police officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at 2:26 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Crest Hill Road, which is east of Fair Park.
Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the scene and pronounced one of the victims, identified as 35-year-old Everardo Suarez, dead.
The second man was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.
Authorities said the motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
What you can do:
Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective D. Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or via email at david.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.