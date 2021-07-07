Police: Grayson County man tried to prostitute 8-year-old for $800

article

A man has been arrested after police say he tried to prostitute an 8-year-old child.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Dorian Frost tried to sell sex with the child to an undercover deputy for $800 an hour.

While Frost tried to hide his online identity, investigators found him and arrested him at his Grayson County home.

Frost was charged with promotion of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years of age.