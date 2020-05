article

Fort Worth police found a man who was fatally shot inside a car outside a motel Friday night.

Officers were called to the Dalworth Inn, on Felix Drive near I-35W, at 9:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim in a car with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have not released any other details about the shooting.