Police find 'inconsistencies' in story of uncle killed while trying to save niece from sexual assault

Police say they have found “inconsistencies” in a reported sexual assault that resulted in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man Thursday in Burnside on the South Side.

Investigators say they have found holes in the story originally reported to police of the incident which took place in the 500 block of East 89th Place, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Police initially said that a male entered though the window of a bedroom and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl. Her uncle was shot and killed by the attacker after hearing her screams and rushing to her aid, police said.

But police said Friday evening that the original narrative may be false. They now say the 25-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting the 66-year-old man was an invited guest.

“Based on interrogations, it appears that the victim had knowledge of or knew the individual whom she invited into the home,” Guglielmi said. “This was not some random prowler who made a home invasion and then a sexual assault.”

Police are still investigating if the attack involved a sexual assault, Guglielmi said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has confirmed the death of the 66-year-old, but has not released the results of an autopsy.

No charges have been filed.