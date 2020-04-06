Police detain 2 teens after fatal shooting in Arlington

article

Arlington police detained two juveniles after a deadly shooting.

Police found two people shot Sunday morning on Foxcroft Lane, south of Mayfield Road near Highway 360.

One man died at the scene. The other victim – a woman – was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Responding officers detained the two juveniles in the area. Their names and ages won’t be released because they are minors.

Police believe everyone involved in the shooting knew each other.

They’re still trying to determine a motive.