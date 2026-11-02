Police continue investigating multi-vehicle crash near Denton haunted house

The Brief On October 31, a multi-car crash occurred near the Parker House Haunted Attraction in Denton, sending 10 people to the hospital, with two in critical condition. A preliminary report says the pileup occurred after a car trying to turn into the haunted house was rear-ended. The first car struck was pushed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a semi. Police have ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash, and their investigation remains ongoing. The status of the victims who were hospitalized isn't currently known.



The status of the ten people hospitalized following a Halloween crash near a Denton haunted house remains unknown as police continue investigating the cause.

Crash near Denton haunted house

What we know:

On October 31 at around 7:30 p.m., Denton police responded to a major accident in the 8500 block of W. University Drive involving multiple vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two vehicles were attempting to turn into the Parker House Haunted Attraction when a third vehicle rear-ended one of the stopped vehicles, resulting in a multi-car pile-up.

The first vehicle struck was pushed into oncoming traffic, and was struck by a tractor semi.

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10 victims were taken to the hospital, including two in critical condition.

Westbound lanes on Hwy. 380 were closed for several hours while first responders worked.

Police have ruled out alcohol as a potential factor for the crash.

What we don't know:

The status of the victims who were hospitalized is not currently known.

Denton Police say their investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

Maria Salas, who lives near where the crash occurred, tells FOX 4's Vania Castillo she was asleep when the crash occurred. She described the sound as the loudest bang she's ever heard.

Maria Salas

Salas says she wishes there was more traffic control near the haunted house. She was sure people had died based on the amount of screaming following the crash.