Two dead following Burleson police pursuit of kidnapping suspect
BURLESON, Texas - Two people are dead following a high-speed vehicle pursuit of a kidnapping suspect Thursday morning, police sources tell FOX 4.
What we know:
Units chased the vehicle out of Burleson and into Parker County around 8:20 a.m.
By 8:22 a.m., the vehicle was at the dead end of Flagship Court in Cresson.
Official sources told FOX 4 that officers stopped the suspect.
A witness video sent to the newsroom shows a black SUV hopping a curb, followed by several police vehicles. The chase then goes behind a building for a bit before the cars come back out, go down into a ditch and then back onto the road.
Sources tell FOX 4 two people are dead following the incident. Police have not specified who is dead.
FOX 4 will continue to follow this story and provide the latest updates on air and online.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the kidnapping suspect or provided details regarding the kidnapping itself.
FOX 4 reached out to the Burleson Police Department and will provide updates as soon as information is available.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Burleson Police Department, the chief of police, and witness video.