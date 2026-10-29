Two dead following Burleson police pursuit of kidnapping suspect

The Brief Official sources tell FOX 4 two people are dead after a vehicle pursuit Thursday morning. Burleson police pursued a kidnapping suspect into Parker County before stopping the suspect in Cresson. Witness video shows a black SUV hopping a curb and driving through a ditch to escape officers.



Two people are dead following a high-speed vehicle pursuit of a kidnapping suspect Thursday morning, police sources tell FOX 4.

What we know:

Units chased the vehicle out of Burleson and into Parker County around 8:20 a.m.

By 8:22 a.m., the vehicle was at the dead end of Flagship Court in Cresson.

Official sources told FOX 4 that officers stopped the suspect.

A witness video sent to the newsroom shows a black SUV hopping a curb, followed by several police vehicles. The chase then goes behind a building for a bit before the cars come back out, go down into a ditch and then back onto the road.

Sources tell FOX 4 two people are dead following the incident. Police have not specified who is dead.

FOX 4 will continue to follow this story and provide the latest updates on air and online.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the kidnapping suspect or provided details regarding the kidnapping itself.

FOX 4 reached out to the Burleson Police Department and will provide updates as soon as information is available.