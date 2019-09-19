Police clear Austin Middle School following reports of an armed man

article

A report of a man with a gun prompted a lockdown at Austin Middle School in Irving Thursday morning.

Irving police said that around 7 a.m., a parent who was dropping of their child called 911 to report seeing a white male with a beard wearing a camo vest get out of a maroon F-150 pickup carrying a rifle and possibly a handgun.

The school was placed on lockdown and officers went room to room searching for the gunman. They even used a drone but did not find a suspect or a weapon.

Students and staff were sent to Pierce Early Childhood School while police searched the campus.

Despite lots of rumors, police said they are confident the school is safe and there are no armed suspects still on campus.

“The school has been searched twice. We’ve gone through each room, done secondary searches,” said Officer Robert Reeves, a spokesman for the Irving Police Department.

Advertisement

No one was hurt and everyone is safe, police said.

Officer Reeves said police are now following up on leads from witnesses and surveillance video to hopefully find the suspect or the vehicle of interest.

“This is one of those situations to where whether we know for sure or not, we had a credible witness that was calling up and giving us information and we’re going to investigate this case all the way until we know for sure that campus is secure,” he said.

The officer reiterated that the school is safe and no one was hurt. But there will be an increased police presence on the campus for the rest of the week as a precaution.

“We still want people to call us up. If you see something, say something. That is our best approach to handle any of these types of situations. Don’t ever think that you’re going to be a burden to the police department. If you see something that causes alarm to you, you call us up and say something,” he said.

The school is expected to re-open at 10 a.m. for anyone who wishes to attend classes.