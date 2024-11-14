Expand / Collapse search

Passenger stole Uber driver's car at gunpoint in Royse City, led officers on chase, police say

Published  November 14, 2024 2:17pm CST
Royse City
Cory Redic

    • Cory Redic, 20, is in the Rockwall County Jail after he allegedly stole his Uber driver's car at gunpoint and led police on  a chase.
    • A female Uber driver says Redic held a gun to her head and stole her Hyundai Tuscon.
    • Redic ran from the car after leading police on a chase.

ROYSE CITY, Texas - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stole his Uber driver's car and led police on a chase in Hunt and Rockwall counties.

Cory Redic, 20, is facing multiple charges in connection to the chase and robbery.

A female Uber driver called Royse City police on Wednesday night, saying that her passenger had stolen her car.

The woman told officers that she picked up a man, later identified as Redic, at a business in Addison and drove him to the Verandah subdivision in Hunt County.

When they arrived, Redic allegedly pulled out a gun, put it to her head and demanded money.

He took the woman's phone, told her to get out of the vehicle and drove away in her 2020 Hyundai Tucson.

The woman was then able to flag down another driver and called 911.

Shortly after, the Fate Department of Public Safety saw the SUV on Highway 66 and tried to pull it over.

Fate Police use PIT maneuver on stolen vehicle

A female Uber driver called Royse City police on Wednesday night, saying that her passenger had stolen her car. The suspect led police on a chase that ended when Fate Police performed at PIT maneuver.

Police say Redic refused to stop, leading officers on a chase into Rockwall and Rowlett.

The chase ended when a Fate DPS officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect near Miller Road and the service road of the President George Bush Turnpike.

Redic then tried to run from the scene, but was arrested.

A Texas DPS helicopter and a K-9 unit from Rockwall County Sheriff's Office helped in the arrest.

Redic, who lives in Hunt County, is currently in the Rockwall County Jail.

He is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, the unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, fraud, reckless driving and drug possession.

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from Royse City Police.