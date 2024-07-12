Police chase ends in shootout in Midlothian, suspect injured

An early morning police chase ended with a crash and a shootout between the suspect and police.

The chase began in Dalworthington Gardens, near Arlington, shortly before 3 a.m.

Police say the suspect hit a squad car in Midlothian near an apartment complex on Ridgeway Drive near Highway 67 in Midlothian.

Shortly after the crash, police say the driver fired at officers and officers returned fire.

The suspect was hit and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

It is unclear if anyone else was hurt.

It is also not clear why officers were originally following the suspect.

Dalworthington Gardens, Midlothian and Pantego police were involved in the incident.

The Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

MIdlothian police tell FOX 4 they will be conducting an internal investigation into its officers' involvement.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.