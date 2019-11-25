Police chase from Mesquite ends at bail bonds store in Dallas

A man led police on a chase from Mesquite to downtown Dallas early Monday and gave up peacefully in a strange spot.

Mesquite police say they attempted to pull over a driver on N. Galloway Ave., but the driver took off, leading officers on a chase.

The chase went on for 30 minutes as the driver went westbound on Interstate 30 into Dallas.

Several Mesquite police cars followed behind and Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies were in front, trying to get the driver to stop.

The chase came to an end near downtown on Riverfront Drive. Police say the suspect pulled into Delta Bail Bonds and was ordered to get out of the car, but first unloaded some items. After a few minutes he complied with police and was taken into custody.

The man faces a traffic charge for an expired vehicle registration and a felony charge for evading arrest.

Mesquite police said it was the third car chase overnight.