Police chase ends with crash, 4 in custody in East Dallas

A police chase in East Dallas ended with a crash and four people in custody.

The chase started around 4:30 a.m. Friday. It went on for about 15 minutes.

The driver ultimately lost control and crashed on Interstate 30 near Ferguson Road.

All four people in the car were taken into custody.

The suspects may be linked to an aggravated robbery but police have not said when or where that happened.

The freeway was closed but has since reopened.