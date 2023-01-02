Police chase ends when stolen car crashes into North Texas Buc-ees

article

A New Year's Day police chase came to an end inside a Royse City Buc-ees.

Royse City police say that Rockwall County sheriff's deputies and Fate DPS chased a stolen vehicle down I-30 on Sunday afternoon.

The car exited at FM 2642, turned into the Buc-ees parking lot and smashed right into the east side of the store.

(Source: Royse City Police Department)

The Honda CRV took some damage, but fortunately no one was hurt.

Keeping with the Buc-ees spirit the store remained open while the car removed.