Police chase DWI suspect through Irving and Dallas
IRVING, Texas - A suspected drunken driver led Irving police on a long chase overnight.
The hour-long chase started just before midnight Thursday in Irving and went through parts of Dallas.
Officers and Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies tried several times to spike the suspect’s tires. Eventually, one wheel came off the car.
The driver was arrested after stopping on the LBJ Freeway near Royal Lane.
He’s facing numerous charges, police said.