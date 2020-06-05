Police charge cyclist in connection with assault of 3 people posting flyers in Maryland

A Maryland man is facing assault charges following an incident that occurred on the Capital Crescent Trail earlier this week in Bethesda.

According to the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, on Monday at around 12:45 p.m., three young people -- one man and two women -- were posting flyers in relation to the death of George Floyd along the trail when a suspect, described as a white male, forcibly grabbed the flyers from one of the victims.

Police say the suspect also pushed his bike towards the male victim, which caused him to fall to the ground. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say members of the community sent hundreds of tips to police over the past few days which led to the arrest of 60-year-old Anthony Brennan III on Friday.

"Contact was made with Mr. Brennan and his legal counsel earlier today. Consent was provided to search his home while members of the State’s Attorney’s Office and Park Police were present. Items of evidentiary value were seized. A subsequent arrest warrant was obtained and served on Mr. Brennan this evening after he voluntarily turned himself into detectives," police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Anthony Brennan III (Maryland-National Capital Park Police-Montgomery County Division)

RELATED: Massive misinformation about identity of suspect in Bethesda trail assault spreads online

Brennan has been charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

"The Maryland-National Capital Park Police appreciates the courage and civic engagement of the victims who came forward in this matter. We thank the community for the abundance of tips and information shared. In addition, we are grateful for technical assistance provided by the Montgomery County Department of Police, Criminal Investigations Division, and the legal support of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office."

Late Friday, Brennan's now-former employer, MadeToOrder, Inc. released a statement saying he had been terminated. Read the statement below: