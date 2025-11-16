Police charge 29-year-old with aggravated assault in apartment stabbing

article

The Brief A 29-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after allegedly stabbing another man outside a West Dallas apartment complex. The victim was found with a stab wound to his lower back and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect, Carlos Bravo Solis, is charged with aggravated assault, but claims he was defending himself after being hit with a beer bottle.



A 29-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after police say he stabbed another man during a confrontation outside a West Dallas apartment complex.

Early morning stabbing

What we know:

Dallas police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 3300 block of Sheila Lane around 2 a.m., where they found the victim waving them down in the parking lot, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim lifted his shirt to show officers a stab wound to his lower back and was taken to Parkland Hospital in stable condition by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Police said the victim identified where the suspect lived in the complex. Officers soon encountered 29-year-old Carlos Bravo Solis, who came down a stairwell and told officers he had been "defending himself," the affidavit states.

Solis later admitted to stabbing a "younger guy wearing a black jacket" after he said he was struck with a beer bottle during an earlier altercation. Officers reported seeing blood on his chin.

Knife recovered

Dig deeper:

According to the affidavit, Solis told police he had been talking to the victim before being hit in the face with a bottle. He said he became angry, chased the victim and had a knife with him, though he was unsure whether he stabbed him. He told officers he had been drinking earlier, and officers noted broken beer bottles at the scene.

Crime scene investigators recovered the knife and photographed unopened beer bottles nearby.

Solis was taken into custody and later booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.

What they're saying:

Witnesses gave varying accounts, telling officers, Solis and three men got into a shoving match that continued down a flight of stairs and into a courtyard. Another witness reported seeing a man running from Solis with a stab wound.

Charges filed as investigation continues

What's next:

Dallas Police said Solis is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.