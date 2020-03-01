Police arrest man accused of stabbing driver after crash in Dallas

article

A 60-year-old man has been arrested after police said he stabbed a driver after being involved in a crash Saturday night.

Clarence Fletcher was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in this case.

Dallas officers were called out at 9:20 p.m. for a stabbing reported in the 400 block of Satinwood Dr.

The victim met with officers, and told them he had just been involved in a minor crash. He said a car pulled in front of him, which caused him to crash into another car.

When he got out to check the damage, he told police he was approached by several suspects.

He said they started assaulting him, and he was stabbed “several times.”

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Advertisement

Fletcher was identified as a suspect and arrested by police.

Police have not said if they have identified any of the other suspects involved.