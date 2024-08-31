Police arrest Lake Worth Dollar General burglars after chase, standoff

article

Lake Worth police arrested two burglars who led them on a chase and standoff on Saturday morning.

The robbers set off an alarm at the Dollar General store on Lake Worth Boulevard.

As police officers arrived to the store, they saw the front window had been broken and the two suspects driving away.

Police tried to pull over the car, but they refused to stop.

Eventually, the car came to a stop on Ella Young Drive. Police were able to arrest the driver, 30-year-old Christina Lyons, who stayed in the car.

45-year-old Domingo Ocampo ran inside a home and refused to come out.

After about 15 minutes of negotiation over the phone, Ocampo surrendered peacefully.

Police found burglary tools and stolen merchandise in the car.

Both are charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest.

They are currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail.