Police arrest 18-year-old UTA student accused of stabbing Lewisville mother in random attack

Police arrested an 18-year-old UTA student who is accused of stabbing a mother outside her Lewisville home.

Guadalupe Buenaventura is charged with aggravated assault after police said he stabbed Penny Denney outside her home Monday night.

The attack was completely random, and police do not have a motive.

After the attack, Denney's family said she was able to take the suspect's phone after he dropped it.

That helped police make an arrest.

The victim's family said she's doing well in the hospital and should recover.