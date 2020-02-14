Police: 5-year-old accidentally shot by his 11-year-old brother in their Dallas home
DALLAS - Dallas police say a 5-year-old was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the back by his 11-year-old brother who was playing with their parent's pistol.
The shooting happened at a home in the 1800 block of Stella Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m.
Few details have been released at this time, but police said their initial investigation found that the brothers were playing with a gun, when one was accidentally shot.
An 18-year-old family member was reportedly watching them at the time of the shooting.
At some point, the children went into a back room to play and got ahold of a gun.
The condition of the 5-year-old is not yet known, but police said he is conscious at this time.