Police: 5-year-old accidentally shot by his 11-year-old brother in their Dallas home

Dallas police say a 5-year-old was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the back by his 11-year-old brother who was playing with their parent's pistol.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1800 block of Stella Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m.

Few details have been released at this time, but police said their initial investigation found that the brothers were playing with a gun, when one was accidentally shot.

An 18-year-old family member was reportedly watching them at the time of the shooting.

At some point, the children went into a back room to play and got ahold of a gun.

The condition of the 5-year-old is not yet known, but police said he is conscious at this time.