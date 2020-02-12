Police: 2 wanted felons arrested after trying to hit officer, police cars during chase through Irving

Wanted felons took police on a dangerous chase through Irving Wednesday morning.

Officers said, at times, the suspects were driving toward oncoming traffic.

Police said they nearly hit an officer, who then fired at the suspects’ vehicle, but didn’t hit anyone.

The suspects then continued to flee, driving erratically through city streets and putting lives in danger.

“They were traveling fast enough to where they definitely could’ve done some damage, and hurt or killed somebody,” Irving PD Officer Robert Reeves said.

The police pursuit in Irving ended with police pinning the suspects’ vehicle at Nursery and Grauwyler after multiple attempts to get them to stop.

Police said they were trying to arrest two suspects - 25-year-old Nasser Al-Hamlen and 27-year-old Shanise Lopez - wanted out of Albuquerque, New Mexico for federal robbery and smuggling narcotics warrants.

Advertisement

U.S. Marshals tracked the pair down to a parking lot in the 800 block of Nursery.

“They saw the officers approaching, threw the vehicle in drive, rammed two Irving squad cars, and attempted to drive over and ram an Irving officer. That officer did discharge his firearm,” Reeves explained.

No one was hit by the gunfire, and investigators haven’t said how many shots were fired, but nearby neighbors said they heard several shots, along with a loud commotion outside.

“I thought it was like when a tire goes on, you know when it blows out. That’s all I heard. But when I came out, I saw the police just running around,” Juanita Salazar said.

Police said the suspects’ vehicle was driving erratically on a flat tire. It was damaged from trying to get away, and going in and out of oncoming traffic.

“Their driving behavior, the simple fact that they were willing to ram police cars, were willing to try and drive over a police officer and seriously hurt or kill that police officer. That is someone that’s not your normal suspect that flees from the police,” Reeves added.

Eventually, two Irving police units pinned the vehicle and arrested the two inside without further incident.

“This suspect was making the conscious decision to try to ram vehicles, to try to attempt to run over a police officer,” Reeves said. “This is someone who is very dangerous to the public and we needed to get in the chase, keep it from continuing.“

The female suspect did have minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

The suspects will eventually be transferred to New Mexico.

They may face additional charges for ramming police units and almost driving over a police officer.